Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers located in the Gateway Shopping Center.

Officers were sent to the area a little after 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.

TPD says the suspect is a white man, who is thin and “possibly dirty looking,” wearing a dark trench coat. Police say he was last seen carrying a TJ Maxx bag.

The jewelry store is located at 15039 US 19 South in Thomasville.

If you have any information for police, contact TPD’s dispatch at 229-226-2101. If you see someone matching the suspect’s description, TPD is asking you to call 911.

