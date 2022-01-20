Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville police respond to armed robbery at Kay Jewelers

The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers...
The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers located in the Gateway Shopping Center.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it is responding to an armed robbery at the Kay Jewelers located in the Gateway Shopping Center.

Officers were sent to the area a little after 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.

TPD says the suspect is a white man, who is thin and “possibly dirty looking,” wearing a dark trench coat. Police say he was last seen carrying a TJ Maxx bag.

The jewelry store is located at 15039 US 19 South in Thomasville.

If you have any information for police, contact TPD’s dispatch at 229-226-2101. If you see someone matching the suspect’s description, TPD is asking you to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
BPS said on Jan. 14, an officer was dispatched to Port City Vision Center on Evans Street in...
BPS: Man charged with burglary after breaking into business twice
Phoebe Putney Health System said it is seeing a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Phoebe seeing ‘sharp increase’ in COVID hospitalizations
Police are asking people to say something as soon as they see something. Reminding people the...
APD seeing rise in car break-ins, thefts
We have an update after two deputies were shot in Thomasville in connection to a 6-day manhunt...
Thomas Co. wounded deputies released from hospital

Latest News

COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.
Albany State University’s Stronger Together has teamed up with 13 organizations across...
ASU’s Stronger Together working to reduce teen pregnancy numbers
Christian Jackson died in the fire.
No charges filed in fatal Albany mobile home fire
WALB
Working to Reduce The Number of Teen Pregnancy