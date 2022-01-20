Rain likely, wintry mix possible

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with tons of sunshine and pleasant 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight increasing clouds and chilly mid 40s.

As a cold front moves into the region, showers become likely with mild mid 60s Thursday. All rain continues with colder mid-upper 40s Friday. Friday evening into early Saturday there’s the potential for a brief transition to freezing rain for portions of SGA. Our northern and northeastern counties have a higher probability of being impacted with a glaze of light ice. No watches or warnings have been issued. This will be an ever-changing forecast depending on the eventual track of a low and when the cold air arrives.

The cold front is slated to push away early Saturday which leaves behind drier and cold conditions through the weekend into early week. Highs rise from the mid 40s Saturday to mid 50s Tuesday. Mornings remain cold as lows drop to and slightly below freezing. Next chance of rain Tuesday.

