No charges filed in fatal Albany mobile home fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department has released new information following their investigation on a fatal mobile home fire at Albany Dunes in East Albany.

Albany Fire Department Investigator Sam Harris said the fire started from cooking appliances inside the trailer.

Christian Jackson died in the fire, according to Dougherty County Michael Fowler.

“We had a 24-year-old male that perished in the fire. He was autistic. His mother was in the house cooking. She went to a neighbor’s house stayed over there a little too long. The cooking caught the trailer on fire and unfortunately, he perished in the fire,” Harris said.

Harris said no charges will be filed.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. It was an accident. There was no intent and therefore, we are not going to charge the woman. But we would love to recognize that this is a problem, and we need to make sure that we remind people to always keep an eye on their cooking,” Harris said.

The Albany Fire Department does provide smoke detectors if you are in need of one.

