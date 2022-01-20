New opportunities coming to Camilla

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Camilla is working on a few ideas that they believe will improve the city.

Camilla officials said they want to emphasize to all residents that they are a full-service city.

Some of the things you could do in Camilla include paying your bills online like cable, gas, water, lights, sewer, and they said this is a quality that not every city in Georgia, can relate to.

They have a few vacant building in the downtown part that they plan to turn into restaurants. (WALB)

And after nearly a year, that splash park is almost complete and ready to go.

They say those hot summers can be dreadful for people here, so it will definitely be an asset to the community.

Camilla marketing & communications director, Paige Gilchrist (WALB)

“Absolutely anytime we have a new business, regardless if it’s a new restaurant, grocery store or anything that’s bringing new jobs to our community which is a big plus. Nothing fast food, a bistro-type thing. The main thing is we need some food places downtown,” said Paige Gilchrist, marketing and communication director of Camilla, Paige Gilchrist.

City officials expect the new water park to be done sometime in March.

