Lamar Landing is out as Pelham’s head football coach

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - After one season Lamar Landing is out as head football coach of the Pelham Hornets, according to school officials.

The school board voted Tuesday night to not move forward with Landing next season.

Lamar landed his first head coaching job with the Hornets last season. The hornets went 7-5 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Which was a slightly better record than the previous season in 2020. Now the administration looks to quickly fill that coaching vacancy before the season starts.

The Pelham City School Board voted 7-0 last April to hire Lamar Landing as the new head football coach. Nine months later, he’s out as head coach.

