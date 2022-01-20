Rain is expected by the afternoon. Showers linger into midnight. Seasonable temperatures turn chilly Friday. Highs stay in the 40s all day. Showers return by the afternoon. Rain chances drop overnight. Saturday starts cold in the lower to middle 30s and ends chilly in the upper 40s with partial clearing. The coldest night of the season is expected Sunday morning. Lows bottom out in the mid 20s. Temperatures warm back into the 50s by the afternoon. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday with rain. And then colder again.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

