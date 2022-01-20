Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life

By Stephen Moody and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Alabama is being hailed a hero after protecting his 2-year-old sister, who darted into the street.

“My momma called me a hero because I saved my baby sister,” Kayden Reid told WALA.

Kayden was hit by a car Tuesday after getting his sister out of the way. He walked away with just a few scratches.

“Kayden stopped what he was doing and jumped in front and saved her from being hit in the process,” his aunt Kendra Nettles said.

Kayden’s aunt said the entire family is just happy that he’s OK and holds no ill will against the driver.

“It wasn’t her fault. We’re just thankful that she stopped when she did to make sure that everything is OK with him and us,” Nettles said.

Kayden was taken to the hospital to get some stitches but is OK otherwise.

When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more heroes. Mobile Fire/Rescue showed up to say hello and give him a tour of the fire truck.

It’s all smiles for Kayden and his family as they get over what could’ve been a tragic situation.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
BPS said on Jan. 14, an officer was dispatched to Port City Vision Center on Evans Street in...
BPS: Man charged with burglary after breaking into business twice
Phoebe Putney Health System said it is seeing a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Phoebe seeing ‘sharp increase’ in COVID hospitalizations
Police are asking people to say something as soon as they see something. Reminding people the...
APD seeing rise in car break-ins, thefts
We have an update after two deputies were shot in Thomasville in connection to a 6-day manhunt...
Thomas Co. wounded deputies released from hospital

Latest News

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new...
Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
CIA: Most ‘Havana syndrome’ cases not linked to US adversary