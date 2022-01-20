Ask the Expert
Doomsday Clock stays at 100 seconds to midnight

The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since...
The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since 2020.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Happy birthday to the Doomsday Clock.

The world’s gauge to global destruction has been ticking for exactly 75 years.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the clock in 1947 to spark conversations about threats to humanity.

Thursday, it was set at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since 2020.

It’s the closest the clock has put the world to apocalypse in its history.

“In 2019 we called it the new abnormal, and it has unfortunately persisted,” Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said in a news release.

The group cited tensions between U.S. and its rivals Russia and China, nuclear weapons, the rise of hypersonic weaponry, climate change, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and misinformation as reasons for its concerns.

It urged leaders to come together to quickly address the many critical issues, and it urged people around the world to demand change.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

