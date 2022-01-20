Ask the Expert
Colquitt Regional Medical Center is experiencing staff shortages

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is dealing with a staff shortage.

This is creating longer wait times for people in their emergency room, and several hospitals nationwide are dealing with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

This is creating longer wait times for people in their ER room, and several hospitals nationwide are dealing with staffing shortages due to COVID-19(WALB)

And now many hospitals are working to find a solution to fix those shortages.

Health officials said they’re addressing the staff shortage issue but in the meantime they want people to know the difference between something that’s emergency-related and something that can be treated with a general appointment.

“We think about big things like stroke, a heart attack, or severe or allergic reactions, broken bones, motor vehicles accidents, traumas like you said a shooting or something like that, those are the things we want people to think about,” said Associate Program Director of Georgia South Family Medicine Residency, Dr. Woodwin Weeks.

Associate Program Director of Georgia South Family Medicine Residency, Dr. Woodwin Weeks.(WALB)

“COVID in itself does not mean you need to be seen in the ER. Definitely COVID with some of the red flags symptoms that we talk about, shortness of breath, a fever that you’re unable to control, altered mental status, that’s definitely an ER visit,” said Dr. Weeks.

Dr. Weeks said with mild symptoms that doesn’t need oxygen therapy, you’re recommended to see your primary doctor instead. In regard to the staff shortage, he said this has been growing within the last two weeks.

“The surge of COVID, this Omicron variant came out and that’s what heighten the issue,” said Dr. Weeks.

This has caused some of their nurses to go out on COVID isolation.

Health officials said they are physically and mentally exhausted but they’re attacking the problem with this solution.

“Working to get people back in the workforce. Trying to hire more nurses, hire more CNA’s,” said Weeks.

Their health officials said they expect these issues to be solved within the next few weeks.

