BPS: Man charged with burglary after breaking into business twice

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now behind bars after his involvement in two burglaries in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

BPS said on Jan. 14, an officer was dispatched to Port City Vision Center on Evans Street in regards to a break-in.

Around 1:20 a.m., video surveillance showed someone entering the vision center. Investigators were also called in to assist with the case which included the theft of $150 from an office cash box.

Vision Center employees told investigators that they recognized the suspect, later identified as Colby German, 29, and that he was the same person who burglarized the office on Dec. 27.

On Friday, around 2 p.m. investigators saw German riding a bicycle near the intersection of Scott and Evans Streets. BPS said German was wearing the same clothing as seen in the surveillance video from the break-in that morning.

German was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

