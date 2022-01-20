Bainbridge man charged with animal cruelty, drug felonies

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man is facing eight felonies, including cruelty to animals, following an investigation that spanned several months.

On Jan.14, Bainbridge Public Safety Investigators and Shift 3 Officers executed a search warrant at a Love Street home.

During the search warrant, officers arrested Frederick Kirkland, 57, who was wanted for an outstanding 2018 probation violation warrant.

During the search, officers recovered powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription medications that were packaged to sell, marijuana, digital scales and a Glock handgun.

Two dogs belonging to Kirkland were also located in the yard of the Love street residence — one was found deceased and the other severely malnourished. They were turned over to animal control officers.

Kirkland is charged with the following:

Probation violation for possession of cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of firearm/knife while committing a crime

Cruelty to animals

MAN CHARGED WITH 8 FELONIES INCLUDING CRUELTY TO ANIMALS Following an investigation spanning several months, Bainbridge... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.