ASU’s Stronger Together working to reduce teen pregnancy numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s Stronger Together has teamed up with 13 organizations across Dougherty County to help reduce the number of teen pregnancies.

Project Manager Angela Johnson said this is a three-year-long project that is bringing the community together for one cause.

“Teen pregnancy is an ongoing issue all around the country and especially in Georgia where we have higher rates and in Southwest Georgia where the rates are even higher than the state. Instead of looking to prevent pregnancy, this grant is looking at supporting those young parents that are pregnant or have children and helping them to break that cycle of teen parenting,” Johnson said.

With the help of local organizations, this grant is helping those 15-19 learn basic skills for themselves and their little ones.

“All our partners on the grant received sub-awards from us to help them with developing their new project. Liberty House is looking at healthy relationships in youth,” Johnson said. “Some of our other partners are Better Way Grocers that is going out in the community with their mobile grocery store and providing specific learning for expected and parenting teens and helping those young parents learn basic cooking skills and helping them understand nutrition both for themselves and for their children.”

Liberty House Executive Director Diane Rogers said this type of support from ASU is invaluable to their nonprofit.

“It is important to nonprofits, ours as well as any other, to be able to partner with other agencies and to obtain grants to do the services we do. All of our services are free of charge, so we are receiving income from no individual for the work that we do. So it does require state and federal grants, as well as local grants,” Rogers said.

A look at the teen pregnancy rates in Georgia. The data is from 2014-2019. The rate is determined by the number of births per 1,000 women, aged 15-19. (WALB)

Liberty House is a nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims. They decided to help the youth through a program that focuses on healthy relationship building.

“We have a six-week program. It takes a stand for healthy relationships and through this program, we are able to go out into the community and share with youth this six-week program, which pretty much focuses on emotional maturity and communication and just really helping youth to see the importance of healthy relationships. How they develop, encouraging healthy relationships,” Rogers said.

Rogers also explained how parents can play a part in helping to prevent teen pregnancy.

“It’s important for parents to talk to their teens, talk to their youth. If your child is of dating age, talk to them about their relationships, about healthy relationships and just know what’s going on, with your child,” Rogers said.

ASU Stronger Together is also working with clubs at Albany State University to further help the community fight the statistics against teen pregnancy.

