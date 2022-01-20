Albany business ‘paws-itively’ impacting foster kids

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany business is stepping up to make a “paw-sative” impact on foster kids.

Bush Animal Clinic is teaming up with “Together We Rise” to raise funds to buy bicycles.

The bikes will then be given to the foster kids that are a part of the foster organization, Necco.

Currently, that’s about 90 kids.

Bush Animal Clinic Hospital Manager Kaley Hart said many of the foster kids are teenagers.

Hart said bike riding gives them an escape from their struggles.

Bush Animal Clinic staff hope to raise enough funds to buy bikes for every child, but they may need backup.

“So, the bikes usually come to us in a box, in pieces. One year, we were overwhelmed, so we had to reach out to the city. The local fire station helped us and a crew of motocross kids helped us. We will just call whoever we can to help us put them together,” Hart said.

Picture it! You’re 7 years old again, wind in your hair, peddling away. How did that make you feel? Let’s donate that... Posted by Bush Animal Clinic on Monday, January 17, 2022

