Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany business ‘paws-itively’ impacting foster kids

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany business is stepping up to make a “paw-sative” impact on foster kids.

Bush Animal Clinic is teaming up with “Together We Rise” to raise funds to buy bicycles.

The bikes will then be given to the foster kids that are a part of the foster organization, Necco.

Currently, that’s about 90 kids.

Bush Animal Clinic Hospital Manager Kaley Hart said many of the foster kids are teenagers.

Hart said bike riding gives them an escape from their struggles.

Bush Animal Clinic staff hope to raise enough funds to buy bikes for every child, but they may need backup.

“So, the bikes usually come to us in a box, in pieces. One year, we were overwhelmed, so we had to reach out to the city. The local fire station helped us and a crew of motocross kids helped us. We will just call whoever we can to help us put them together,” Hart said.

Picture it! You’re 7 years old again, wind in your hair, peddling away. How did that make you feel? Let’s donate that...

Posted by Bush Animal Clinic on Monday, January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
BPS said on Jan. 14, an officer was dispatched to Port City Vision Center on Evans Street in...
BPS: Man charged with burglary after breaking into business twice
Phoebe Putney Health System said it is seeing a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Phoebe seeing ‘sharp increase’ in COVID hospitalizations
Jeremy Miller, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,...
Valdosta man facing drug charges after Tuesday traffic stop
Police are asking people to say something as soon as they see something. Reminding people the...
APD seeing rise in car break-ins, thefts

Latest News

Detrez Green's parents said he was last seen as the tornado hit on January 22, 2017.
‘We want the truth’: Still no answers in case of Dougherty Co. toddler reported missing after 2017 tornado
World War II dog tag returned to Hall of Famer’s family
World War II dog tag returned to Hall of Famer’s family
A Bainbridge man is facing eight felonies, including cruelty to animals, following an...
Bainbridge man charged with animal cruelty, drug felonies
The Colquitt County Health Department is hosting an incentive vaccine clinic on Friday from 8...
Colquitt Co. to host COVID vaccine incentive event