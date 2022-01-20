4 new speed cameras coming to Albany school zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four new “Red Speed” cameras are coming to school zones in Albany.

Police Chief Michael Persley said at the end of each calendar year, they plan to add more.

Two years ago, they did a speed study that showed what areas people sped through most determining what areas to implement these speed cameras into first.

Persley said one camera will go on Newton Road, outside of Commodore Career Academy. Another on East Oglethorpe. The third on East Oakridge near Morningside Elementary, and the last on North Slappey near Northside Elementary School.

“We want people to slow down. Don’t get in a rush, leave early and if you’re late. I mean, you’re just late. It’s not worth the cost of your life or someone else’s life,” said Persley.

Persley said he’s aware of the stipulations around the cameras.

“Some people think it’s unconstitutional. Some people feel as though that about time,” said Persley.

“I’m a ‘hurry up and get there’ type of person, but it has certainly made me slow down. I don’t know that it will cause fewer accidents, but it will certainly make more people aware that there could be children passing through the zone and to slow down,” said Hanson.

Living and working in Albany for more than 30 years, Hanson gets many different opinions from customers.

“I’ve heard lots of griping about it. Typically, when they were first set up. We’re all just going to have to deal with it and learn to slow down in the school zones. It’s a part of the change,” said Hanson.

These cameras are active throughout the entire school day, but drivers only have to follow the reduced speed limits when lights in school zones are flashing.

The first time a person gets a citation, they have to pay $80. Any time after that, they have to pay $130.

Persley said the money the city gets from the citations will go into traffic safety around schools.

“That could be signage lights, whatever it is deemed to help with traffic safety. We’re not just trying to curve behavior. We’re trying to improve traffic safety so we can reduce accidents here in our city,” Persley said.

Since the start of the school year, there have been 35,621 drivers cited.

Persley said these cameras have drastically changed driving habits because they were seeing a lot of violations when they first implemented them.

Persley said some people have gone to court, others have paid the citation, but it’s not something you can avoid.

“You can say, ‘well, I’m not gonna pay it.’ Okay, that’s fine, but it will still continue. When that person goes to renew the tag, that fine is going to be attached to that tag. So, if you have sold a vehicle and you have not gotten that tag out of your name, then you need to do so,” said Persley.

Per state law, Persley said you can only get cited when you are going 11 mph over the posted speed limit. The citation is a civil penalty and it doesn’t go against your license or your insurance.

