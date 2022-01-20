Ask the Expert
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent

By Emily Van de Riet and Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WMTV/Gray News) - After taking a financial hit from the pandemic, a Wisconsin woman is trading her apartment for a trailer.

Before last February, 26-year-old bartender and server Liz -- who did not want to provide her last name -- had her own apartment in Madison. But when the pandemic hit her industry hard, she lost her job. She told WMTV she could no longer afford her $1,200 monthly rent.

Her alternative? A trailer with new tires and a heater that cost a one-time payment of $1,500. The trailer measures 10 feet by six feet.

Now, Liz and her dog are on the move every two days.

“I always like to say I live everywhere and nowhere at the same time,” she said. “It has just the right amount of space and coziness for me and my dog.”

Liz is working on adding running water and air conditioning to her trailer. Without running water yet, she relies on showering at hotels.

But she said she doesn’t miss living in an apartment.

“It’s more that I miss the convenience of having a shower at the same place, which I plan on actually having in this [trailer],” she said.

While Liz said she believes homelessness is a problem in Madison, she does not consider herself to be homeless.

“This is my choice. I have a job. I’m continuously working on it, improving my structure,” she said. “It’s the same as anyone who would get an expansion on their home.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

