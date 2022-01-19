Week ends soggy and colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine with cool upper 50s low 60s across SGA Monday afternoon. Tonight temperatures tumble to and below freezing with areas of patchy fog. More sunshine with a few clouds and milder mid 60s tomorrow.

As another cold front pushes into the region Thursday, rain becomes likely and colder air returns. For now a cold rain for SGA but we’re watching for any changes that could possibly bring a wintry mix. For now that looks likely across North/Central Georgia.

An area of low pressure forms along the front rain remains likely Friday into Saturday. Temperatures remain chilly as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s while highs range from the mid 40s to mid 50s into early week. Drier through the weekend with the next chance of rain Tuesday.

