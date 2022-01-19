Ask the Expert
Valdosta facing drug charges after Tuesday traffic stop

Jeremy Miller, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer and driving on a suspended license.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on numerous drug offenses following a Tuesday traffic stop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Around 11:30 p.m., a VPD K9 officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive. The driver, later identified as Jeremy Miller, 30, ran away, according to police.

Police said the suspect was eventually tracked to a nearby shed and was detained by the K9 after trying to elude law enforcement.

Over 443 grams of marijuana, over 11.5 grams of cocaine, and items for narcotics sales were seized, according to VPD. Officers also seized over $4,200 in cash, which police said was consistent with drug sales.

Miller was treated and released at South Georgia Medical Center for superficial injuries from the K9 bite.

He was taken to Lowndes County Jail. Miller was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

