Thomas Co. wounded deputies released from hospital

Mother responds to son shot on duty
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The two deputies that were shot in Thomasville in connection to a six-day manhunt for Tyler Henderson are now home from the hospital.

Thomas Co. fugitive captured

WALB’s Alicia Lewis spoke with Captain Tim Watkins of the Thomasville Investigations Unit Tuesday and he says they are planning to do a fundraiser and GoFundMe page for the deputies that were shot to take care of any medical expenses.

He says every law enforcement officer takes full responsibility for things like this happening once they put a badge on but says he would never think an experience as traumatizing as this would happen in a small town like Thomasville.

Janice Hill, the mother of Brandon Hill, one of the deputies that were involved in this incident, says when she received the call she was heartbroken.

“It was a phone call that I never want to hear and I always pray that I never have to answer a call like that in regard to him being shot and I was so shocked,” she says.

She says her son didn’t know he was shot until arriving at the hospital where a bullet was found in his vest.

The bulletproof vest truly saved his life.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

