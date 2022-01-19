Ask the Expert
Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch agriculture program

Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAMASCUS, Ga. (WTVY) - An Early County private school is raising money to add a new agriculture program.

Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch their own Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter this fall.

School leaders say the program will help instill the importance of farming in students. They hope to grow a new generation of farmers who call Early County home.

“We want to have a comprehensive program,” says Jay Winkler, assistant headmaster, Southwest Georgia Academy. “We will cover nursery, greenhouse management, crop science, soil science, animal science. We’ll also add ag mechanics, ag finance, ag engineering and all of the aspects of it into a two-year program.”

Winkler says community support has already played a big role in this program. One parent gave the school land, and he plans to teach the class himself.

The academy plans to host a farm equipment auction in March in Colquitt, Ga. A percentage of the proceeds will go directly to the FFA program.

