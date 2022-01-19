Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Albany community relieved after getting long-awaited speed bumps

By Molly Godley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in a Dougherty County neighborhood are proud of a new project they’re hoping will save lives.

To most, it’s just a speed bump. But to people living in the Southgate neighborhood, it’s 11 months of hard work and determination.

Willie Dawson is the president of the neighborhood watch organization. He’s lived in the...
Willie Dawson is the president of the neighborhood watch organization. He’s lived in the Southgate neighborhood for nearly 26 years.(WALB)

Willie Dawson is the president of the neighborhood watch organization. He’s lived in the Southgate neighborhood for nearly 26 years.

During that time, he’s seen multiple accidents because of speeding.

“Some of the elderly people won’t step out into the street to go to their mailbox because they’re afraid of getting ran over,” said Dawson.

On one occasion, a car was going so fast in the neighborhood, they lost control and hit a home.

“Miss Betty Frazier’s home. If she had been in the yard, it could’ve really messed something up,” said Dawson.

Betty Frazier, a Southgate resident, said she’s thankful for five new speed bumps.
Betty Frazier, a Southgate resident, said she’s thankful for five new speed bumps.(WALB)

Living in Southgate since 1979, Frazier said she’s thankful for five new speed bumps.

“It’s going to make me feel a lot more comfortable with the danger zone that I consider,” said Frazier.

Repeatedly taking this issue to Dougherty County Commission, what took 11 months to get almost didn’t happen because of policy, according to District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards.

“The policy stated that 85% of the drivers were going under 35%, which we know that was not necessarily accurate,” said Edwards.

Edwards said that’s because people would see the speed detector and slow down. Because of persistence and accidents, the county commission approved the speedbumps unanimously.

“It took almost 11 months. It was a long process that I felt was almost not justifiable, but at the end, Southgate was able to prevail,” said Edwards.

Frank Williamson has lived in the neighborhood since 1993. He said even though the process was...
Frank Williamson has lived in the neighborhood since 1993. He said even though the process was long, it was worth the wait.(WALB)

Frank Williamson has lived in the neighborhood since 1993. Williamson said even though the process was long, it was worth the wait.

“We care about our community. That’s why we were persistent. It has helped,” Williamson said.

Ultimately, residents are hoping this project will get drivers to brake and pay attention.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Tyler Henderson
Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block...
1 killed in Valdosta accident
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.

Latest News

WALB
South Albany community relieved after getting long-awaited speed bumps
WALB
Georgia Peanut Farm Show
WALB
No Charges made in Fatal Albany Mobile Park Fire
WALB
Cook Primary makes Goody Bags for Healthcare Workers
WALB
New Opportunities Coming to Camilla