South Albany community relieved after getting long-awaited speed bumps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in a Dougherty County neighborhood are proud of a new project they’re hoping will save lives.

To most, it’s just a speed bump. But to people living in the Southgate neighborhood, it’s 11 months of hard work and determination.

Willie Dawson is the president of the neighborhood watch organization. He’s lived in the Southgate neighborhood for nearly 26 years.

During that time, he’s seen multiple accidents because of speeding.

“Some of the elderly people won’t step out into the street to go to their mailbox because they’re afraid of getting ran over,” said Dawson.

On one occasion, a car was going so fast in the neighborhood, they lost control and hit a home.

“Miss Betty Frazier’s home. If she had been in the yard, it could’ve really messed something up,” said Dawson.

Living in Southgate since 1979, Frazier said she’s thankful for five new speed bumps.

“It’s going to make me feel a lot more comfortable with the danger zone that I consider,” said Frazier.

Repeatedly taking this issue to Dougherty County Commission, what took 11 months to get almost didn’t happen because of policy, according to District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards.

“The policy stated that 85% of the drivers were going under 35%, which we know that was not necessarily accurate,” said Edwards.

Edwards said that’s because people would see the speed detector and slow down. Because of persistence and accidents, the county commission approved the speedbumps unanimously.

“It took almost 11 months. It was a long process that I felt was almost not justifiable, but at the end, Southgate was able to prevail,” said Edwards.

Frank Williamson has lived in the neighborhood since 1993. Williamson said even though the process was long, it was worth the wait.

“We care about our community. That’s why we were persistent. It has helped,” Williamson said.

Ultimately, residents are hoping this project will get drivers to brake and pay attention.

