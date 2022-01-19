Publix, PetSmart coming to Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas and Coffee County communities will soon have new businesses coming to the area.

The City of Douglas took to Facebook to share the good news of economic development within the city and county.

Publix, along with Pet Smart, will be coming to the area in part of the Douglas Square Project, according to Douglas City Manager Charlie Davis.

Davis said the update was decided on Wednesday during the economic development meeting.

This is a partnership with The Jones Company of Waycross and JBS Capital Investments and several government agencies such as the City of Douglas, Coffee County Commission, Coffee Board of Education, South Georgia State College and the Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority.

The city said Douglas’ Publix Supermarkets will have a 46,000 square foot store in Phase 2 of the development.

Construction of the new Publix will begin this spring with plans for the store to open in summer 2023.

“In all of our discussions with members of the community over the last several years, the desire for a Publix has been the number one request for Douglas Square. We are pleased to announce officially that Publix will be part of this project and community for years to come. Having a grocer in this project completes our anchor tenant lineup and fills a long time need for the community,” said Brian Bennett representative for JBS Capital Investments.

“The initial vision of establishing the Douglas Square Project has been to provide Douglas, Coffee County and surrounding region quality shopping to enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Mayor Tony Paulk said.

It has also been confirmed by The Jones Company and JBS Capital Investments that there will be major additions to Phase 1 of the project.

PetSmart will join Hobby Lobby, Marshalls and Five Below with a 15,000 square store. Mavis Tire will also be building a new location on one of the project outparcels.

Also, Coffee County Regional Medical Center will be opening an urgent care between Starbucks and the newly opened Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Construction on Phase 1 will continue in February.

