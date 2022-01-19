Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Publix, PetSmart coming to Douglas

Publix, other businesses coming to Douglas
Publix, other businesses coming to Douglas(The City of Douglas Facebook page)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas and Coffee County communities will soon have new businesses coming to the area.

The City of Douglas took to Facebook to share the good news of economic development within the city and county.

Publix, along with Pet Smart, will be coming to the area in part of the Douglas Square Project, according to Douglas City Manager Charlie Davis.

Davis said the update was decided on Wednesday during the economic development meeting.

This is a partnership with The Jones Company of Waycross and JBS Capital Investments and several government agencies such as the City of Douglas, Coffee County Commission, Coffee Board of Education, South Georgia State College and the Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority.

The city said Douglas’ Publix Supermarkets will have a 46,000 square foot store in Phase 2 of the development.

Construction of the new Publix will begin this spring with plans for the store to open in summer 2023.

“In all of our discussions with members of the community over the last several years, the desire for a Publix has been the number one request for Douglas Square. We are pleased to announce officially that Publix will be part of this project and community for years to come. Having a grocer in this project completes our anchor tenant lineup and fills a long time need for the community,” said Brian Bennett representative for JBS Capital Investments.

“The initial vision of establishing the Douglas Square Project has been to provide Douglas, Coffee County and surrounding region quality shopping to enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Mayor Tony Paulk said.

It has also been confirmed by The Jones Company and JBS Capital Investments that there will be major additions to Phase 1 of the project.

PetSmart will join Hobby Lobby, Marshalls and Five Below with a 15,000 square store. Mavis Tire will also be building a new location on one of the project outparcels.

Also, Coffee County Regional Medical Center will be opening an urgent care between Starbucks and the newly opened Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Construction on Phase 1 will continue in February.

Douglas’ City Manager Charlie Davis gave an update at the Economic Development meeting on 1/19/22 concerning the Douglas...

Posted by City of Douglas, GA Government on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Tyler Henderson
Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block...
1 killed in Valdosta accident
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.

Latest News

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute more than 350 food bags in Americus
We have an update after two deputies were shot in Thomasville in connection to a 6-day manhunt...
Thomas Co. wounded deputies released from hospital
Volunteers working in the garden at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s MLK Day of Service...
Phoebe Putney host MLK Day of Service Community Garden project
Freedom singers
Original Freedom Singer remembers Albany Movement