Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

How to check in on your child’s mental health

By Molly Godley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As some schools go virtual, mental health is an important aspect when students get out of their normal routine.

Suzanna Warbington, a child adolescent group therapist, said it’s important to be a support system for your child and try to keep them on their normal school schedule as much as possible, meaning going to bed at the same time and taking breaks outdoors.

When children go virtual not only do they lose in-person instruction, but also the friends and fellowship they had before.

Warbington said seclusion can often lead to anxiety and depression in children. She said it’s important to have conversations with your child to check-in.

“Showing support, taking a walk around the block, just asking simple questions. What’s hard about social distance learning? What’s great about it and how can I support you in that,” said Warbington.

If conversations don’t work, some signs you can look for are changes in behavior, irritability, trouble sleeping or removing themselves from typical activities and staying in their room.

If you notice any of those signs, Warbington said first seek help from your child’s pediatrician.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Tyler Henderson
Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block...
1 killed in Valdosta accident
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.

Latest News

WALB
South Albany community relieved after getting long-awaited speed bumps
WALB
Georgia Peanut Farm Show
WALB
No Charges made in Fatal Albany Mobile Park Fire
WALB
Cook Primary makes Goody Bags for Healthcare Workers
WALB
New Opportunities Coming to Camilla