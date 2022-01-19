Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute more than 350 food bags in Americus

(Fredando Jackson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh LLC joined forces once again to deliver food in Americus.

Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh LLC distributed more than 350 food bags to various neighborhoods in Americus as part of the MLK Day of Service 2022.

Residents were given a bag consisting of collards and sweet potatoes.

This service is part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address food insecurity in Americus and Sumter County as well as neighboring counties.

More than 1,200 individuals have received food bags in Sumter County since last year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Tyler Henderson
Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block...
1 killed in Valdosta accident
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.

Latest News

Jeremy Miller, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,...
Valdosta man facing drug charges after Tuesday traffic stop
The new system will replace Georgia’s current voter registration system, ElectioNet.
Raffensperger: New Georgia voter registration system to launch soon
Commissioners in Glynn County, Georgia, spent the money on overtime and other costs stemming...
Security for Arbery death trial cost taxpayers $1.08 million
Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch agriculture program