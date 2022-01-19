Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Next cold front brings wintry weather to parts of Georgia
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Milder this afternoon in the mid 60s. Increasing clouds and areas of fog take over overnight. Rain returns Thursday, colder Friday and then cold enough for a wintry mix north of highway 82 Friday night into early Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Cold this weekend with lows crashing into the upper 20s Sunday morning. Temperatures moderate with sunshine heading into early next week. Rain chance return Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

