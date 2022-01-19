Ask the Expert
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

The singer co-wrote the film.

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

