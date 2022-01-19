Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.
The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.
Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.
The singer co-wrote the film.
Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.
It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.
