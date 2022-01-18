Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta convicted felon arrested after handgun incident

He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an active arrest...
He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an active arrest warrant through Lowndes County.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A convicted felon was arrested following an incident involving a firearm, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Saturday around 1:04 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the area of the 600 block of East Hill Avenue after receiving calls about someone in the store with a handgun shown while another person had his hands up in the air.

When police arrived at the scene, it was reported Carlos Mathis, 39, had been talking to a person in the store. It was reported that during the conversation, Mathis showed a handgun and the other man put his hands up in the air, according to police. Mathis then walked out of the store.

Mathis was found on the side of the store and was taken into custody.

After watching a surveillance video from the store, VPD said Mathis throw the gun into the dumpster.

VPD also spoke with the other man who was involved and he confirmed Mathis pointed a gun at him.

Mathis was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an active arrest warrant through Lowndes County. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This was outstanding work by our responding officers, who arrived on the scene quickly before Mathis was able to leave the area. They investigated the case thoroughly and recovered the handgun that was used,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

Phoebe Putney Health System said it is seeing a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Phoebe seeing ‘sharp increase’ in COVID hospitalizations
Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
The Valdosta Fire Department says seven Valdosta residents were displaced after a Monday...
Valdosta apartment fire displaces 7 people