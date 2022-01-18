Valdosta convicted felon arrested after handgun incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A convicted felon was arrested following an incident involving a firearm, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Saturday around 1:04 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the area of the 600 block of East Hill Avenue after receiving calls about someone in the store with a handgun shown while another person had his hands up in the air.

When police arrived at the scene, it was reported Carlos Mathis, 39, had been talking to a person in the store. It was reported that during the conversation, Mathis showed a handgun and the other man put his hands up in the air, according to police. Mathis then walked out of the store.

Mathis was found on the side of the store and was taken into custody.

After watching a surveillance video from the store, VPD said Mathis throw the gun into the dumpster.

VPD also spoke with the other man who was involved and he confirmed Mathis pointed a gun at him.

Mathis was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an active arrest warrant through Lowndes County. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This was outstanding work by our responding officers, who arrived on the scene quickly before Mathis was able to leave the area. They investigated the case thoroughly and recovered the handgun that was used,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.