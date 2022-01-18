Valdosta apartment fire displaces 7 people
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says seven Valdosta residents were displaced after a Monday evening apartment fire on Meadow Run Circle.
VFD says the fire happened at 6 Meadow Run Circle around 5:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The first firefighter crew that arrived at the area found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building.
According to the fire department, the building was evacuated when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The department says 19 firefighters teamed up to extinguish the fire.
VFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross helped the seven people who were displaced from their apartments, the press release says.
