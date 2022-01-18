Valdosta apartment fire displaces 7 people

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says seven Valdosta residents were displaced after a Monday evening apartment fire on Meadow Run Circle.

VFD says the fire happened at 6 Meadow Run Circle around 5:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The first firefighter crew that arrived at the area found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building.

According to the fire department, the building was evacuated when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The department says 19 firefighters teamed up to extinguish the fire.

VFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross helped the seven people who were displaced from their apartments, the press release says.

Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Meadow Run Cir. Please avoid the area. Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Monday, January 17, 2022

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an apartment on Monday, January 17, 2022. The fire occurred at 6 Meadow Run... Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.