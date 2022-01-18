Terrell Co. vaccine incentive event set for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In an attempt to get more first-timers vaccinated, the Department of Public Health in Terrell County is offering $50 to get your first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

They’re offering all three vaccines — Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer — and giving the vaccine to anyone 5 and up. For many, it’s a chance to make some money while protecting your health.

As of Tuesday, 57% of Terrell County has both doses of the vaccine and around 61% have at least one dose, according to the Department of Public Health.

Terrell County Health Department Clinic Director Sue Euwings is hoping by adding a $50 incentive will either attract more first-timers or encourage others to get the second dose.

“We will vaccinate anyone that comes, no matter what county they live in. As long as they have their ID with them, and when we check our state’s registry if there’s no indication that they have had a vaccine, we are willing to administer the vaccines,” said Euwings.

The $50 gift cards aren’t just for Terrell County residents, but for anyone getting the vaccine.

The Wednesday incentive event starts at 8:15 a.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m. It will be at the Terrell County Health Department on 969 Forrester Drive.

They are not offering boosters for the incentive. They do encourage anyone who wants to go to call and pre-register at (229) 352-4277. That way they know how many gift cards they need.

