Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to some of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump’s orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly defended the president and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Trump. The panel is also seeking information about Giuliani’s reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

Phoebe Putney Health System said it is seeing a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Phoebe seeing ‘sharp increase’ in COVID hospitalizations
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an active arrest...
Valdosta convicted felon arrested after handgun incident