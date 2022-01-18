Phoebe Putney host MLK Day of Service Community Garden project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney has partnered with the United Way and Flint River Fresh to bring fresh produce to three communities around the area.

WALB’s Nathalie Moreau was at their Albany garden where the team of hospital workers and volunteers met up.

Volunteers working in the garden at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s MLK Day of Service Community Garden Day Service Project (WALB)

Volunteers used their time at Phoebe Putney’s Community Garden on MLK’s Day of Service to give back to those in need. And taking what they’ve grown here to neighborhoods such as Arcadia Commons and Arcadia Courtside.

Fredando Jackson A.K.A. “Farmer Fredo” – Executive Director for Flint River Fresh (WALB)

“When the pandemic happened, we realized that we needed spaces as well to grow local food and to be able to provide it to like our neighbors,” said Fredando Jackson a.k.a. “Farmer Fredo,” the executive director for Flint River Fresh.

Dr. Jen Williams – Corporate director of Diversity and inclusion (WALB)

“Giving back to the community means everything to me, not just today, but every day. You know, this is the community that we all live and work and love and I think it’s important that everybody rolls up their sleeves and do what they can do. Dr. King said everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” said Dr. Jen Williams, Corporate Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

Now, harvesting the fruits and vegetables that they grow in the garden is something that Phoebe Putney does every single month with help from Farmer Fredo.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.