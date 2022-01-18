Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The man accused of shooting at three Thomas County deputies had his first appearance on Monday after he turned himself in on Sunday.

Tyler Henderson, 25, has been officially charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thomas County Jail officials said Henderson will face a criminal arraignment next, where he or his attorney can state his plea. That arraignment could be scheduled in May or later this year.

Henderson had been on the run for several days after the shootings.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.