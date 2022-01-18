Ask the Expert
Freezing temperatures are expected for SWGA Tuesday morning
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold night is expected for Southwest Georgia as low temperatures drop below freezing. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20s and low 30s this is why a few areas are under a freeze warning is in effect until 9 AM. As high pressure slides in, we will see drier conditions along with slightly warmer conditions. Tuesday highs in the upper 50s are back with sunny skies, but the real warmth arrives on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. The next big weather system will be on Thursday and this will bring in another chance for showers across the area. Currently, there is a chance for a wintry mix in the forecast for Friday night into early Saturday. Model guidance is in disagreement with the intensity of this system and its exact timing, so we will keep you updated. However, we do know that it will be cold regardless of the weekend impacts. Highs in the 40s with lows in the 20s.

