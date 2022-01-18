Ask the Expert
Milder to wetter to colder again
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Freezing start and a sunny and a cool end. Frosty start Tomorrow and milder into the 60s. Rain returns Thursday. Colder with light rain lingering Friday. An isolated shower may linger Saturday and it remains cold in the mid 40s for highs. Morning lows drop back to freezing Saturday night and Sunday night. As sunshine returns daytime highs respond into the 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

