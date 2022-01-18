Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire

It happened at Albany Dunes, 1001 Dunes Ave.
It happened at Albany Dunes, 1001 Dunes Ave.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire was reported at an Albany mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Albany Dunes, 1001 Dunes Ave.

Albany Fire Department officials said one person was killed in the fire and was the only person involved. The department also said an investigator will be sent to determine the cause of the fire.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
phoebe is seeing cases where poeple have both covid-19 and influenza at the same time
‘Flurona’ cases reported in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

Tyler Henderson
Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance
On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block...
1 killed in Valdosta accident
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Phoebe Putney holds MLK Day of Service Community Garden Day Service Project
Phoebe Putney holds MLK Day of Service Community Garden Day Service Project