Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fire was reported at an Albany mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Albany Dunes, 1001 Dunes Ave.

Albany Fire Department officials said one person was killed in the fire and was the only person involved. The department also said an investigator will be sent to determine the cause of the fire.

WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

