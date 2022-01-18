Douglas PD looking to identify man in theft incident

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is looking to identify a man, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The post stated the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating a recent theft incident and looking to identify the man pictured in the post.

If you know, or can identify the man in the pictures, you’re asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at (912) 384-2222. You can also contact Cpl. B. O’Steen at bosteen@cityofdouglas.com or message the Douglas Police Department’s Facebook Messenger.

