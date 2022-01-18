Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Crisp County native Quay Walker declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs the last four seasons
Qauy Walker makes tackle at CFP Championship game
Qauy Walker makes tackle at CFP Championship game(Source: UGA Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - Quay Walker has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The Crisp County native chose to take his talents to the Univeristy of Georgia four years ago. He may have sported his best season his senior year.

So it’s no surprise the Bulldog is aiming for the NFL.

In a tweet Tuesday, Walker said, “Since I was a kid it has always been my dream to play in the NFL.” Later in the tweet, he mentioned he could not be more excited to begin his preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Crisp County Cougar started at linebacker in all 15 games in 2021.

He finished with 67 total stops, tied for third-best on the team, along with 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 QB Sacks, 25 QB pressures, and three pass breakups.

Walker had a team-high eight tackles in CFP Championship Game vs. Alabama, also had career-high six QB pressures vs. the Crimson Tide.

He led the team and set career highs in tackles in two mid-season games.

Career High Stats

13 Tackles vs. Florida, 2021

2 Tackles for Loss vs. Auburn, 2021

1 QB Sack vs. four teams

6 QB Pressures vs. Alabama, 2021

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Officials said when fire department crews arrived, the structure was 80% involved and was a...
Update: 1 killed at Albany mobile home park fire
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 National Championship
Georgia Bulldogs win the National Championship
Valdosta State names next head football coach
Valdosta State announces new head football coach
FILE- Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 3 Georgia’s defense looks to learn from ‘wake-up call’
Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, left, works with DB coach Will Harris, right, during...
Georgia Southern football hires next defensive coordinator