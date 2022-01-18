Crisp County native Quay Walker declares for 2022 NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - Quay Walker has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The Crisp County native chose to take his talents to the Univeristy of Georgia four years ago. He may have sported his best season his senior year.

So it’s no surprise the Bulldog is aiming for the NFL.

In a tweet Tuesday, Walker said, “Since I was a kid it has always been my dream to play in the NFL.” Later in the tweet, he mentioned he could not be more excited to begin his preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Crisp County native is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft! https://t.co/duMLjmzAX2 — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) January 18, 2022

The former Crisp County Cougar started at linebacker in all 15 games in 2021.

He finished with 67 total stops, tied for third-best on the team, along with 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 QB Sacks, 25 QB pressures, and three pass breakups.

Walker had a team-high eight tackles in CFP Championship Game vs. Alabama, also had career-high six QB pressures vs. the Crimson Tide.

He led the team and set career highs in tackles in two mid-season games.

Career High Stats

13 Tackles vs. Florida, 2021

2 Tackles for Loss vs. Auburn, 2021

1 QB Sack vs. four teams

6 QB Pressures vs. Alabama, 2021

