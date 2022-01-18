Ask the Expert
Court to hear appeal of Ga. man convicted in son’s hot-car death

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The Georgia man found guilty of murder in the 2014 death of his toddler son, who died after he was left in a hot car for hours, is asking the state’s highest court to overturn his conviction. Justin Ross Harris was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts, including malice murder, in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours is asking Georgia’s highest court to overturn his convictions for murder and child cruelty.

Justin Ross Harris is serving life without parole for malice murder in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. The Georgia Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Tuesday in the case.

Harris says his convictions should be overturned. His lawyers argue he was a doting father, and evidence of sexual misconduct outside his marriage was irrelevant to the death of his son.

Prosecutors say his convictions and sentence should be upheld and that his sexual conduct sheds light on his motivation to be rid of his son.

