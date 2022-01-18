APD seeing rise in car break-ins, thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs your help stopping car break-ins as they’re seeing a steady amount all over the city.

Police are asking people to say something as soon as they see something. Reminding people the sooner you report, the better chance they have at catching a criminal or preventing a crime.

“Time is of the essence because when they don’t want somebody to see them and call the police, so they’re usually moving pretty quick,” said Cpl. Dillard Glover with APD’s Crime Prevention and Community Relations Unit.

Glover said because this is a crime of opportunity, don’t make yourself a victim.

“Time is of the essence because when they don’t want somebody to see them and call the police so they’re usually moving pretty quick,” said Glover.

Police said to clean out your car of any valuables and lock the doors.

″If your doors are locked and they don’t see anything, they’re going to move to the next car. They don’t want to spend but so much time in an area because eventually, the longer they’re out, there’s a greater chance of someone calling the police,” said Glover.

In many cases, he said their biggest barrier is people not reporting suspicious activity out of fear. Instead, they’ll post about the situation on social media.

Cpl. Dillard Glover with the Albany Police Department. (WALB)

″You can be anonymous. Just give the information as far as the location, what you’re observing, who you’re observing and why you called. So, the officers can have as much information as possible before they arrive on scene,” said Glover.

In the cases they’ve investigated, Glover said one person or multiple people in groups go from car to car pulling on handles. He said typically, these incidents between midnight and 4 a.m.

In some cases, the people are armed.

“That’s why we ask you to be the best eyewitness you can be as far as description, what kind of vehicle they’re in. We don’t want our citizens to confront the suspects, potentially putting themselves in harm’s way,” said Dillard.

Another issue they’re seeing is cars being stolen. Dillard said in the winter, people will crank their cars to warm them up and someone will steal them. He said they have reports of this happening at least 1-3 times a week.

“It’s a part of criminal activity. All we can do is work to reduce it to a minimum and that’s why it’s important for the community to get involved,” said Glover.

Glover said it’s important to keep track of any serial numbers. That’s found on cell phones, computers, and firearms. Glover said often when firearms are stolen out of a car, they’re used in other crimes.

He recommends that you take pictures of some of your valuable items. That way if anything happens, you have a description to give to the police.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.