1 killed in Valdosta accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an early morning weekend accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block of Lake Laurie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that appeared to have lost control and flipped over.

The driver, later identified as Tejas Patel, 38, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.

