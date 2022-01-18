Ask the Expert
1 killed in Valdosta accident

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an early morning weekend accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block of Lake Laurie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that appeared to have lost control and flipped over.

The driver, later identified as Tejas Patel, 38, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.

