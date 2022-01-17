Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Travis McMichael, the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, has requested a new trial after being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

McMichael was found guilty of nine charges, including malice murder, for killing Arbery in February of 2020. His father, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were also sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s killing.

In the motion, McMichael’s attorneys argue four points that they claim warrants a new trial. A copy of the motion can be read below:

The three men face federal hate crimes charges in a separate trial set to begin in February.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
phoebe is seeing cases where poeple have both covid-19 and influenza at the same time
‘Flurona’ cases reported in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

Tyler Henderson
Man accused in Thomas Co. deputy shootings has first appearance
On Jan. 15, around 12:41 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3600 block...
1 killed in Valdosta accident
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Phoebe Putney holds MLK Day of Service Community Garden Day Service Project
Phoebe Putney holds MLK Day of Service Community Garden Day Service Project
Original Freedom Singer remembers Albany Movement
Original Freedom Singer remembers Albany Movement