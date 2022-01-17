Ask the Expert
South Georgia church hosts sixth vaccine clinic

Archbold Medical Center is partnering with First Missionary Baptist church for the sixth time...
Archbold Medical Center is partnering with First Missionary Baptist church for the sixth time since the start of the pandemic, bringing vaccines right to the community.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Archbold Medical Center is partnering with First Missionary Baptist church for the sixth time since the start of the pandemic, bringing vaccines right to the community.

Reverend Jeremy G. Rich said he believes holding the clinic during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday pays homage to the vison Dr. King had.

“He spoke about inequalities in healthcare and so many other areas. This is a time I think we’re honoring hi legacy,” said Rev. Rich.

The clinic will take place from 9am to 12pm and will provide first, second and booster shots to all eligible people ages 5 and older. Rev. Rich said the church has served around 300 to 400 people since its first vaccine clinic last February, and he believes it’s their duty as a church to transform the community into a better, healthier place.

“We believe that we’re empowered by Christ to transform the community, and a part of that community transformation includes accessibility to healthcare and many other options and resources in our community,” he said.

People are encouraged to register ahead of time, but Rev. Rich said if people walk up their request to be vaccinated will be honored as long as supplies last.

To register visit http://www.fmbchurch.com/ and scan the QR code on the flyer.

