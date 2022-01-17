Original Freedom Singer remembers Albany Movement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the original Freedom Singers spoke to WALB News 10′s Molly Godley at Phoebe’s Day of Service Monday.

They say Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is a perfect example of working hard and not giving up. The main message was to use your voice and help continue the work that Dr. King started, and that this holiday is not a day off, but a day on.

Rutha Mae Harris is one of the original Freedom Singers, a group founded in Albany in 1962.

“Use your voice. That’s the only voice you have,” said Harris.

Not only was she heavily involved in the Albany Movement, but also the March on Washington as well as other Civil Rights movements.

During the Albany Movement in 1961, she said she helped with voter registration drives. Teaching people how to write their names to register and vote.

She reminisces on a time she’ll never forget.

Rutha Mae Harris (WALB)

“This 90-year-old man had never written his name. All he’d ever signed was X. So, I taught him how to write his name and carried him down to become a registered voter at the age of 90,” said Harris.

Not only was she heavily involved in voter registration, giving other people a voice, but she also used hers too. And still does.

“Music. The music of the Civil Rights Movement played a very vital role. Personally, I think without the songs of the Civil Rights Movement, there wouldn’t have been one. The songs kept us from being afraid,” said Harris.

Even though the Albany Movement had already begun, she said Dr. King was a big part of it.

“He brought cameras to our city. Here, he learned how to strategize for the next movement he went to. This is a day of service, it’s not a day off, but a day on. That means we need to continue to pursue the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Harris.

Harris said her hope is that this day inspires others to use their voice for justice.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.