Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ga. officers seize ecstasy pills made to look like Mickey Mouse

Ecstasy pills shaped like Mickey Mouse
Ecstasy pills shaped like Mickey Mouse(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) — Hundreds of ecstasy pills made to look like the cartoon character Mickey Mouse were recently discovered during a Spalding County traffic stop.

A car driven by 45-year-old Kendrick Ponder was pulled over on Locust Grove on Jan. 9.

During a search of Ponder’s car, a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office deputy found 1.7 pounds of ecstasy along with cocaine and marijuana.

Kendrick Ponder
Kendrick Ponder(CBS46)

Drug dealers often make ecstasy tablets that look like candy in order to make it more appealing and less dangerous to casual users. Ecstasy is a party drug that is primarily used by teens and young adults.

Ponder was held in Spalding County jail without bond. He is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson, Thomas Co. fugitive in custody
Thomas Co. fugitive captured
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
An Aldi grocery store is coming to the Good Life City.
Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
phoebe is seeing cases where poeple have both covid-19 and influenza at the same time
‘Flurona’ cases reported in Southwest Georgia
Addie Cameron said she believes if Draxo wasn't treated Thursday morning, he wouldn't have...
Albany woman claims dog was abused after it went missing

Latest News

Dozens of people turned out to get vaccinated on Monday in South Georgia.
Thomasville church holds MLK Day vaccine clinic
WALB
Coming Soon: New businesses coming to Albany, Lee Co.
WALB
Albany walks to remember Martin Luther King, Jr.
Natonya Chappell, 41, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault for a homicide that happened...
Man still wanted after Saturday morning fatal shooting in Lee Co.
COVID-19 and Southwest Georgia schools and colleges.
Southwest Georgia schools are heading back for the new year. Here’s how COVID is affecting the return for some.