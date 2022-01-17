Breezy, partly cloudy and chilly on this MLK day. Freezing start Tuesday and then the warming trend gets us to the middle 60s mid week with sunshine. Rain returns Thursday with showers lingering Friday. Temperatures will tumble too. There will brief window for the possibility of a Wintry Mix Friday Night. Cold this weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.