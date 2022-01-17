Ask the Expert
Cold to Mild, then Wet to Cold
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Breezy, partly cloudy and chilly on this MLK day. Freezing start Tuesday and then the warming trend gets us to the middle 60s mid week with sunshine. Rain returns Thursday with showers lingering Friday. Temperatures will tumble too. There will brief window for the possibility of a Wintry Mix Friday Night. Cold this weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Chris Zelman

