Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Signs are popping up around the Albany area, getting people excited about new businesses coming.

A sign was spotted next to Buffalo Wild Wings in Albany showing that an Aldi will open. That’s off of Nottingham and Ledo Road.

If you’re not familiar, it’s a discount produce and grocery store.

WALB News 10 also spotted a sign next to the Hog-N-Bones in Leesburg.

It shows that a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is planning to open there, off of Highway 82.

It’s a restaurant chain that serves Tex-Mex food.

WALB is working to find out when these openings could happen.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

