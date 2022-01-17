Coming Soon: Aldi coming to the Good Life City
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop set to open in Lee Co.
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Signs are popping up around the Albany area, getting people excited about new businesses coming.
A sign was spotted next to Buffalo Wild Wings in Albany showing that an Aldi will open. That’s off of Nottingham and Ledo Road.
If you’re not familiar, it’s a discount produce and grocery store.
WALB News 10 also spotted a sign next to the Hog-N-Bones in Leesburg.
It shows that a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is planning to open there, off of Highway 82.
It’s a restaurant chain that serves Tex-Mex food.
WALB is working to find out when these openings could happen.
