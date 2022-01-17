Ask the Expert
A breezy and cold Monday in SWGA.

First Alert Weather
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A strengthening low pressure in the Southeastern US is leading to fairly breezy winds across Southwest Georgia. Winds will be as high as 45 mph in the area which can lead to down tree limbs and power outages so stay cautious. This will not aid those fairly cold temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight as wind chills will stay below actual air temperatures. However, we will remain dry with clouds starting to move out. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will die down a tad, but will still make things feel much cooler throughout the day. Monday night will be one of the coldest nights this week with temperatures falling into the 20s for a few areas leading to a new chance for frost. Next, Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry with warming highs back to average. However, a few short waves and a new frontal system arrive Wednesday into Thursday leading to a new chance for showers. Current model guidance has this shower activity as mostly rain, but depending on the temperatures that could change. Another system arrives into the weekend leading to another chance for rain, but highs throughout the next weekend will remain cold in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

