Albany walks to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the work he did, people in Albany walked around the city to remember important parts of civil rights history.

Men, women, young and old joined in on the Freedom Walk, stopping at important points of history like Shiloh Baptist Church where Dr. King gave his speech in Albany and the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park.

They walked around downtown Albany and important places during the Albany movement (WALB)

They said they ended the walk at the courthouse because it used to be the jail, and the same place protesters were brought after they were arrested.

Many people spoke about how this was not a day off, but a day to remember, a day to keep moving forward.

W. Frank Wilson, a community historian, said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showed the world it’s not about confrontation, but negotiation.

W. Frank Wilson, Community Historian (WALB)

“He gave me an opportunity to understand that people can coexist from different races, from different cultures, from different backgrounds. I don’t have to look like you and think like you, but if I can sit down and respect you and we can communicate and resolve our differences,” said Wilson.

This is the sixth year they’ve had this walk. Wilson said it’s the biggest one yet, with people from every age.

He said it’s important every person at any age know their history so that it cannot repeat itself.

