State of Georgia to announce new mortgage assistance program

The program will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and...
The program will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is set to announce a new program that will provide residents with mortgage assistance.

With stimulus funds totaling $354 million, the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities, according to officials.

Additional information is expected to be released at a press conference hosted by DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn on Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Columbus Consolidated Government building with a number of dignitaries including Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and representatives from Congress.

Stay with us on air and online for continuing coverage this week.

