Mt. Zion set to host men’s prostate screening event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mt. Zion Baptist Church is hosting a free prostate-specific antigen test to screen for prostate cancer on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men who participate in the screening will receive a free haircut and a ham.

The event is sponsored by the Samaritan Clinic, Grooming Gods, Phoebe, The Morehouse School of Medicine, The Elevation Project, Albany Coalition of Pastors, and Mt. Zion.

It’s also free and welcome to all men.

The church is located at 901 South Westover Boulevard.

