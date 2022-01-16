ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting this evening and will continue through the early morning hours on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is the main threat during this period along with gusty winds as high as 40 MPH. This type of rainfall can lead to some isolated Flash Flooding along with tree limbs and other unsecured objects to be blown around, so be careful. The rainfall should wrap up as we head toward Sunday afternoon and evening, but the cooler weather will be here by then. Highs for the day may not climb out of the upper 40s and low 50s with lows overnight falling into the mid-30s. The MLK Day holiday will be a dry and sunny one, but it will still remain windy and cold. Highs will mainly sit in the upper 40s and low 50s once again with some wind hills sitting below the temperatures However, the real cold air moves in tonight into Tuesday morning with lows possible to be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

By Wednesday, the winds will be shifting again ahead of another frontal passage on Thursday. This will bring highs back into the warmer 60s with rain set to return to end the shortened workweek. However, we will not see those warmer highs long. Colder air returns on Friday with highs in the 50s and showers still possible. At least the next weekend will remain dry.

